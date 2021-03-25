210 Tihar Inmates Undergo Eye Examination

New Delhi, Mar 24: A total of 210 inmates were examined during an eye camp organised at Tihar Prison number 4 on Wednesday, officials said. The camp was organised by the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti in association with a team of doctors from AIIMS, RP Centre, they said.

“A total of 210 inmates were examined. They were given prescription and provided medicines. Vision measurements were done and inmates would be provided glasses too,” said Sandeep Goel, Director General (Delhi Prisons).

