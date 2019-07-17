Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

2,110 Indian Prisoners Repatriated From Pakistan Since 2014: Govt

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the government attaches high importance to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2,110 Indian Prisoners Repatriated From Pakistan Since 2014: Govt
Parliament House (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: India has been successful in securing the release and repatriation of 2,110 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, from Pakistan's custody since 2014 due to its persistent efforts, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Minster of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said, "This includes release and repatriation of 362 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, this year, so far."

He said the government attaches high importance to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad and consistently takes up with the government of Pakistan the matter of early release and repatriation of all Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, along with boats.

Giving year-wise details regarding release and repatriation of Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen in the last three years, Muraleedharan said 410 fishermen and two civilians were released and repatriated in 2016.

In 2017, 508 fishermen and seven civilians were released and repatriated while in 2018, 174 fishermen and five civilians were released and repatriated, according to the data given by him.

In 2019 till July 11, 355 fishermen and seven civilians were released and repatriated, the data said.

"As per available information, there are 64 Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and 209 Indian and believed-to-be Indian fishermen in Pakistan's custody," Muraleedharan said, adding that "Pakistan has, on July 1, 2019, acknowledged the custody of 52 civilian prisoners and 209 fishermen."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram