217 at ITBP Quarantine Centre after Evacuation from Italy Test Negative for COVID-19
One inmate from this batch was allowed to leave sometime back on compassionate grounds due to the death of his father.
Indians at the ITBP camp queue up to collect their release certificates from doctors. (PTI)
A group of 217 Indians evacuated from Italy have been found negative for the coronavirus after spending over a fortnight at an ITBP quarantine facility, officials said on Friday.
They said the inmates, who were brought here on March 15 after being evacuated from Italy's Milan town on a special Air India flight, are now being released from the centre in a phased manner.
"A total of 218 Indians were sent to the ITBP facility on March 15. 217 people have been found negative for COVID-19 after tests," a senior Indo-Tibetan Border Police officer said.
One inmate from this batch was allowed to leave sometime back on compassionate grounds due to the death of his father, he said.
