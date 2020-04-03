Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

217 at ITBP Quarantine Centre after Evacuation from Italy Test Negative for COVID-19

One inmate from this batch was allowed to leave sometime back on compassionate grounds due to the death of his father.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 11:21 PM IST
217 at ITBP Quarantine Centre after Evacuation from Italy Test Negative for COVID-19
Indians at the ITBP camp queue up to collect their release certificates from doctors. (PTI)

A group of 217 Indians evacuated from Italy have been found negative for the coronavirus after spending over a fortnight at an ITBP quarantine facility, officials said on Friday.

They said the inmates, who were brought here on March 15 after being evacuated from Italy's Milan town on a special Air India flight, are now being released from the centre in a phased manner.

"A total of 218 Indians were sent to the ITBP facility on March 15. 217 people have been found negative for COVID-19 after tests," a senior Indo-Tibetan Border Police officer said.

One inmate from this batch was allowed to leave sometime back on compassionate grounds due to the death of his father, he said.

