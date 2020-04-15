218 Cured of Covid-19 in Kerala so far, Highest in India, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

At least 218 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala havebeencured and discharged so far, the highest in the country and only one person was detected with the infection on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The patient had got it through contact. "Kerala has the highest number of cured cases in the country",Vijayan told reporters here. However, there is a need to stringently continue the vigil against the pandemic, he said.

Seven people were discharged on Wednesday-- four from Kasaragod, two from Kozhikode and one in Kollam, he said. So far 387 positive cases have been reported from Kerala, out of which 167 are active cases.

Two COVID-19 patients had died. At least, 97,000 people are under observation, 522 in hospitals.

