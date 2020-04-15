Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

218 Cured of Covid-19 in Kerala so far, Highest in India, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

So far 387 positive cases have been reported from Kerala, out of which 167 are active cases.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
218 Cured of Covid-19 in Kerala so far, Highest in India, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan
India's oldest COVID-19 survivor couple leave for home after getting discharged from the hospital. (Image: PRD Kerala)

At least 218 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala havebeencured and discharged so far, the highest in the country and only one person was detected with the infection on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The patient had got it through contact. "Kerala has the highest number of cured cases in the country",Vijayan told reporters here. However, there is a need to stringently continue the vigil against the pandemic, he said.

Seven people were discharged on Wednesday-- four from Kasaragod, two from Kozhikode and one in Kollam, he said. So far 387 positive cases have been reported from Kerala, out of which 167 are active cases.

Two COVID-19 patients had died. At least, 97,000 people are under observation, 522 in hospitals.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,402,361

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,023,664

    +25,804

  • Cured/Discharged

    492,065

     

  • Total DEATHS

    128,894

    +2,294
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres