21K Challans Issued Against Pvt Vehicles for Obstruction on Dedicated Bus Lanes in Delhi

Over 21,000 private vehicles have been challaned for violating designated bus lanes within two months of the launch of an enforcement drive by Delhi government’s Transport department, officials said on Friday. Nearly 391 DTC buses and 328 cluster buses were penalised under the drive that started from April 1.

Between April 1 and May 26, 21,820 challans were issued while there were 819 violations recorded on the part of bus drivers. The violations by bus drivers also included 100 instances of violations by other kinds of buses. As many as 21,001 private vehicles were penalised for lane violation while 359 vehicles were either lifted or towed away by authorities.

From May 9, the Transport Department started issuing challans to private bus operators and drivers for not adhering to designated bus lanes. The third phase of the drive has been delayed and will be implemented when the PWD will complete road marking, an official said.

The Transport department strictly started enforcing lane discipline for buses and goods carriers from April 1, with fines up to Rs 10,000 and six months of imprisonment for errant drivers. Along with the traffic police, the Transport department has earmarked dedicated lanes to be used only by buses and goods carriers from 8 AM to 10 PM.

Under the drive, in compliance with the Supreme Court directions, the first violation of lane discipline attracts a fine of Rs 10,000. The second offence will invite prosecution under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, third offence suspension of driving licence and fourth one leading to the termination of vehicle permit.

