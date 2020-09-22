22 Arrested For Trying To Disturb Peace By Raising Communally Sensitive Issue

Mathura, Sep 21: Twenty-two activists were on Monday arrested for allegedly trying to “disturb peace” by raising the communally sensitive issue of the Krishna Janmabhumi temple and the Shahi Idgah mosque here, officials said. Claiming to be members of Hindu Army, the activists were nabbed from different parts of the district, Circle Officer, Mathura, Varun Kumar Singh said.

They have been booked under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), officials said, adding that most of those arrested had come from Lucknow. Their leader Manish Yadav was also nabbed, Singh said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor