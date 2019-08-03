Take the pledge to vote

22 Convicted for Burning Three Members of Family Alive in Jharkhand

On April 17, 2016, three members of a family were burnt to death in their house at Chipo Thekatoli village. While one managed to escape, three were charred to death. The victims are Govardhan Oraon, his wife Mado and daughter Sukhmania.

IANS

Updated:August 3, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
22 Convicted for Burning Three Members of Family Alive in Jharkhand
Image for representation.
Ranchi: A district court in Jharkhand on Saturday convicted 22 people after they were found guilty of burning three members of a family alive in 2016 in Lohardagga district.

Additional District Judge Gopal Pandey delivered the judgment and the quantum of sentence will be delivered on August 8.

On April 17, 2016, three members of a family were burnt to death in their house at Chipo Thekatoli village. While one managed to escape, three were charred to death. The victims are Govardhan Oraon, his wife Mado and daughter Sukhmania.

The villagers had alleged that Oraon was involved in black magic. More than 50 villagers attacked Oraon's house and set it on fire.

