22 Dead, 57 Hospitalised in Assam After Consuming Spurious Liquor, Govt Orders Probe

Twenty two tea-garden workers, including 11 women, died after consuming spurious liquor in Assam’s Golaghat district. Around 40 labourers, who were taken ill with poisoning symptoms, have been admitted in a critical condition at the Jorhat Medical College Hospital and 17 others at the Golaghat civil hospital.According to locals, the incident took place on Thursday evening at Salmara tea garden when four women died after consuming moonshine. In the next 12 hours, eight deaths were reported, with the toll now reaching 22.Police have arrested the owners of the illegal country-made liquor factory in Jugibaari area near the garden. They have been identified as Indukalpa Bordoloi and Deba Bora. Police are on the lookout for more persons involved in bootlegging spurious liquor.“We have already arrested two, and are looking for more accused,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Partha Pratim Saikia.Locals said a glass of illicit liquor is sold for Rs 10 to Rs 20. The liquor vendor, Sanju Orang and his mother Draupadi Orang, died after consuming the adulterated bootleg alcohol.Assam Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has ordered a probe into the incident. Two excise officials of Salmara area have been suspended for neglect.“We will investigate the incident. The guilty won’t be spared,” said Golaghat Deputy Commissioner, Dhiren Hazarika while speaking to News 18 Assam Northeast.Meanwhile, local resident, Prabin Das, who heads a committee demanding prohibition of liquor was allegedly attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists in Golaghat when he blamed the state excise department for its failure in checking the manufacture of spurious liquor.“It all happens because of a nexus between the excise department and illicit liquor manufacturers,” said Das.On the other hand, opposition Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president has demanded adequate compensation for the families of the victims.