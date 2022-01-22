22 Deaths, 16,142 Fresh Virus Cases In UP

Lucknow, Jan 21: Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 22 coronavirus deaths as 16,142 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 19,16,616, according to a government statement. So far, 23,022 people have died from the infection in the state. Of the fresh deaths, two each were reported from Lucknow, Meerut, Lakhimpur Kheri, Chandauli and Ballia, the statement issued here on Friday said. In the past 24 hours, 17,600 recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients cured so far to 17,977,28.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 95,866, the statement said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.41 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19, the statement said.

