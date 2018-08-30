English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2+2 Dialogue an Indication of Deepening Strategic Partnership, Says Trump Govt
They will be meeting their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to discuss enhancing America's engagement with India on critical diplomatic and security priorities.
Representative image: Reuters
Loading...
Washington: The maiden two-plus-two dialogue between India and the United States scheduled in New Delhi next week is an indication of the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries, the Trump administration has said.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are set to fly to New Delhi for the talks.
They will be meeting their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to discuss enhancing America's engagement with India on critical diplomatic and security priorities, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday.
"The dialogue is an indication of the deepening strategic partnership between our two countries, and India's emergence as a net security provider in the region," she said.
The importance of the US-India strategic partnership is highlighted in the US President's National Security Strategy and the administration's South Asia and Indo-Pacific strategies, Nauert said.
"We look forward to that and to having some of you travel along with us," she added.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are set to fly to New Delhi for the talks.
They will be meeting their Indian counterparts, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to discuss enhancing America's engagement with India on critical diplomatic and security priorities, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday.
"The dialogue is an indication of the deepening strategic partnership between our two countries, and India's emergence as a net security provider in the region," she said.
The importance of the US-India strategic partnership is highlighted in the US President's National Security Strategy and the administration's South Asia and Indo-Pacific strategies, Nauert said.
"We look forward to that and to having some of you travel along with us," she added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra 265 DI Tractor in PUBG Video Game - Anand Mahindra Reacts on Twitter
- Intel Launches New U-Series And Y-Series 8th Generation Core Processors
- How to Obtain International Driving License in India – Step by Step Guide
- Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena, Karisma Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore Look Stunning in New Photoshoot. See Pics
- Will Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor Make Their Dream Debut With Karan Johar’s Film?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...