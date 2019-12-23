Jharkhand result tally
22 Lakh School Students in Delhi Taken Oath to Not Violate Women's Dignity, Says Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi must become a place 'where women are not scared of stepping out at night'.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Over 22 lakh students in Delhi's private and government schools were administered oath that they will respect women and not violate their dignity.
"Today a campaign for women security was started along with 22 lakh students. CCTV cameras and street lights are also being installed. But the ideology of the society needs to be changed. We have to make Delhi a place where women are not scared of stepping out at night," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
"Boys took oath that they will respect women and will not misbehave with them. Girls will administer the same oath to their brothers at home and warn them of breaking ties if they will not treat women well," he added.
