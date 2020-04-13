Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

22 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Gujarat, State Tally Mounts to 538

Among the new cases, 13 were reported from Ahmedabad, five from Surat, two from Banaskantha, and one each from Anand and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 12:10 PM IST
22 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Gujarat, State Tally Mounts to 538
A medical team conducts swab test at an urban health centre during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad. (AP)

Twenty-two new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat on Monday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 538, an official said.

Among the new cases, 13 were reported from Ahmedabad, five from Surat, two from Banaskantha, and one each from Anand and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

With this, the total number of cases in Ahmedabad rose to 295, the highest in the state, she said.

Three patients were discharged as well after recovery, she said.

Out of the 465 active cases, the condition of 461 patients is stable, while four others are on ventilator support, she said.

