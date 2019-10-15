Take the pledge to vote

22 New Dengue Cases in Lucknow, Larvae Found at 42 Locations

Health department carried out survey and found larvae of dengue spreading mosquito - Aedes aegypti, at 42 places in Indiranagar, Chhachhi Kuwan in Aliganj, Bangla Bazar, Gauhar Hata in Husainganj and Hazratganj.

Trending Desk

October 15, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
22 New Dengue Cases in Lucknow, Larvae Found at 42 Locations
Representative image (Getty)

At least 22 fresh cases have been reported from Lucknow Monday, taking the total number of people patients to 445 since July this year and 492 since January. So far, one death has been reported.

In Lucknow, the patients who tested positive for dengue on Monday were from Gomtinagar, Thakurganj, Jankipuram, LDA colony, Salehnagar, Sharda Nagar, Banglabazar, Alambagh, Aashiana, Khadra, Faizullahganj, Vibhav Khand, Ruchi Khand, Vikas Nagar and Keshavnagar.

According to the health officials, all people who tested positive for dengue are out of danger.

Health department carried out survey and found larvae of dengue spreading mosquito - Aedes aegypti, at 42 places in Indiranagar, Chhachhi Kuwan in Aliganj, Bangla Bazar, Gauhar Hata in Husainganj and Hazratganj.

Owners and managers of the properties where dengue larvae were found by the health department have been issued notices to sanitise their premises within 24 hours. Those failing to sanitise as well as destroy the dengue larvae will be fined.

Dengue mosquitoes bite during early morning and in evening before dusk. Elderly people, pregnant women, children, people with low immunity are more prone to dengue.

Initial symptoms of dengue include high fever and severe headache. These are accompanied by nausea, vomiting, muscles and joint pain, soaring of eyes, fatigue among others. People witnessing any of these symptoms should visit to the nearest hospital and get the necessary tests done. Dengue patients should follow advice of doctors instead of self-medication.

People suffering from dengue should take adequate rest and must increase fluid intake including water,, juice, coconut water among others.

To avoid from being bitten my mosquitoes, people should make sure that there is no accumulation of water in the vicinity as well as change and clean water storage places at home. People should use mosquito repellent and mosquito nets, wear full-sleeved clothes before stepping out to prevent from being bitten by disease spreading mosquitoes.

