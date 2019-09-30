22 of Marriage Party Injured as Bus Skids Off Road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Shimla: Twenty-two passengers were injured when a private bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday morning, a district official said.

The accident took place near Parour in Palampur sub-division at around 6.30am. The bus driver skidded off the road and hit a tree 15 feet below road level, he said.

The exact number of injured is not yet clear but at least 20 persons have sustained injuries in the accident, he said, adding they have been admitted to various hospitals.

Seven injured have been admitted at Nagrota Bagwan Hospital and three at Palampur Civil Hospital. Besides 12 injured have been referred to the Tanda Medical College, he added

A few minutes earlier, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus of Baijnath depot skidded off road at the same spot. However, no one was hurt in this incident.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.