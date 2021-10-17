'22 Wounds, Excessive Bleeding': Autopsy Report of Singhu Lynching Victim Reveals Gruesome Details

The post mortem report of the Dalit labourer Lakhbir Singh, who was lynched at the farmers’ protest site at Delhi’s Singhu border revealed that he had 22 injury marks on his body and died of excessive bleeding due to several deep wounds.

On Friday, the body of the 35-year-old labourer Lakhbir Singh hailing from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district was discovered tied to a police barricade near the Singhu farm protest site on the outskirts of the Capital with his wrist chopped off and his ankle and leg broke.

The post-mortem conducted by a team of three doctors at Sonepat’s civil hospital said that the man sustained at least 22 wounds on his body, of which ten were deep.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Dr Ekta, a member of the team that conducted the post-mortem said that the labourer had died from excess bleeding and deep wounds. He also added that there were signs of the victim being tied with a rope and of him being dragged to the ground. His hand was hacked, the doctor further revealed.

Lakhbir Singh was allegedly killed by a group of Nihang Sikhs “on suspicion of disrespecting the Sikh holy book", police said on Friday after a preliminary probe.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the ongoing protests against the Centre’s agricultural laws, condemned the killing and clarified that they have “no relation" to either the Nihang group and the deceased person. “The Morcha is against sacrilege of any religious text or symbol, but that does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands. We demand that the culprits be punished according to law after investigating the allegation of murder and conspiracy behind sacrilege," a statement by the body read. Four Nihang Sikh members were arrested by Haryana Police on Saturday in connection with the brutal murder of Dalit Sikh Lakhbir Singh. Earlier in the day, Nihang Sarabjit Singh was sent to seven-day police custody after being produced at the court of civil judge (junior division) Kinni Singla. Hours later, SSP Amritsar Rural Rakesh Kaushal said one more accused named Nihang Narayan Singh, who claims to be one among others who lynched Lakhbir Singh, was arrested from the city. Narain Singh, the second accused in the matter, was subsequently arrested by the Punjab Police from Rakh Devidass Pura in Amarkot village.

The deceased is survived by his wife and three daughters, the youngest one is eight years old and the eldest is 12 years old. According to the family, the 36-year-old was a drug addict. “He was lured into going there. It should be probed and he must get justice," Lakhbir’s father-in-law said.

He was cremated at his native village, Cheema, amid tight security in the presence of his close family members.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders on Saturday said they will upgrade security by installing CCTV cameras and increasing the number of volunteers at the protest sites even as they asserted that the incident will have no impact on the agitation against the Centre’s three agri laws.

