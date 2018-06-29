22-Year-Old Ahmedabad Woman 'Gang-Raped' in Moving Car

A 22-year-old woman has lodged a complaint alleging that she was abducted and gang-raped in a moving car in March this year.In her FIR, the woman said she was kidnapped from near Nehrunagar Circle in Ahmedabad in March by four masked men of which two raped her. She said she was molested by the accused again on Wednesday after which she decided to approach the police.The Ahmedabad Mahila Crime Branch has been asked to investigate the complaint.The woman named seven accused and said over the past four months, they threatened to make videos of the gang rape public and kill her boyfriend, besides demanding a sum of Rs 50,000.All the accused named by the victim are absconding and police teams have been formed to nab them. The victim and the accused reportedly knew one another since 2015.Three of the seven accused have been identified as Gaurav, Vrushabh Maru and Yamini Nair. According to sources, the victim said two of the seven accused were involved in the gang rape, while the others threatened and blackmailed her over the past four months.Panna Momaya, Additional DCP of Mahila Crime Branch, said, “We have completed the medical examination of the victim. The complainant has stated in her FIR that on three different occasions, she was threatened by the accused that they will make video recordings of her gang rape viral. She has also stated that the accused demanded Rs 50,000. We have registered a case against five men and two women. The process of collecting evidence is on.”