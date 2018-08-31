English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
22-Year-Old Amazon Employee Steals Smartphones from Company Warehouse to Earn Easy Money, Arrested
During investigation, police team scanned through the CCTV footage of the warehouse in which Rahul Kumar Choubey was seen stealing the phones.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: A 22-year-old employee of Amazon was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from the company's warehouse at southeast Delhi's Okhla area, police said.
The accused, identified as Rahul Kumar Choubey, joined Amazon in June through a manpower supply company and worked as station support associate for the firm, they said.
A case was registered based on a complaint received by the police on Thursday. The complainant alleged that on August 24 and 29, three smartphones returned by the customers were stolen from the company's warehouse, said a senior officer. Amazon has a warehouse in Okhla from where goods are delivered to its customers.
During investigation, police team scanned through the CCTV footage of the warehouse in which Choubey was seen stealing the phones. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at the residence of the accused in Badarpur, following which he was arrested, police said.
A stolen phone was recovered from his possession, said Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southwest).
During interrogation, Choubey told police that he used to bifurcate the articles which were returned in the warehouse. Since the past two months, he was minutely observing the working process in the warehouse. In order to earn easy money, he decided to steal mobile phones from the warehouse.
Choubey told police that since Amazon was a big firm, he thought no one would really care if some returned phones got misplaced from the warehouse.
On August 24, he stole two smartphones and later sold them at Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 each to passersby in Badarpur area. On August 29, he again stole a mobile phone. Unfortunately, the entire act was caught on CCTV following which he was arrested, the senior officer said.
The accused, identified as Rahul Kumar Choubey, joined Amazon in June through a manpower supply company and worked as station support associate for the firm, they said.
A case was registered based on a complaint received by the police on Thursday. The complainant alleged that on August 24 and 29, three smartphones returned by the customers were stolen from the company's warehouse, said a senior officer. Amazon has a warehouse in Okhla from where goods are delivered to its customers.
During investigation, police team scanned through the CCTV footage of the warehouse in which Choubey was seen stealing the phones. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at the residence of the accused in Badarpur, following which he was arrested, police said.
A stolen phone was recovered from his possession, said Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southwest).
During interrogation, Choubey told police that he used to bifurcate the articles which were returned in the warehouse. Since the past two months, he was minutely observing the working process in the warehouse. In order to earn easy money, he decided to steal mobile phones from the warehouse.
Choubey told police that since Amazon was a big firm, he thought no one would really care if some returned phones got misplaced from the warehouse.
On August 24, he stole two smartphones and later sold them at Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 each to passersby in Badarpur area. On August 29, he again stole a mobile phone. Unfortunately, the entire act was caught on CCTV following which he was arrested, the senior officer said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Motorola One, One Power With Android One, Dual-Camera Setup Announced at IFA 2018
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review: Liquor Gets the Better of Everyone in this Film
- Stree Movie Review: Rajkummar-Shraddha's Funny Ghost Story Has Something for Everyone
- Your Car Insurance Will Cost You More from September 1, Renew it Now
- In Numbers: Ishant Sharma Becomes Third Indian Pacer to 250 Test Wickets
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...