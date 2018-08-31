22-Year-Old Amazon Employee Steals Smartphones from Company Warehouse to Earn Easy Money, Arrested

A 22-year-old employee of Amazon was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from the company's warehouse at southeast Delhi's Okhla area, police said.The accused, identified as Rahul Kumar Choubey, joined Amazon in June through a manpower supply company and worked as station support associate for the firm, they said.A case was registered based on a complaint received by the police on Thursday. The complainant alleged that on August 24 and 29, three smartphones returned by the customers were stolen from the company's warehouse, said a senior officer. Amazon has a warehouse in Okhla from where goods are delivered to its customers.During investigation, police team scanned through the CCTV footage of the warehouse in which Choubey was seen stealing the phones. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at the residence of the accused in Badarpur, following which he was arrested, police said.A stolen phone was recovered from his possession, said Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southwest).During interrogation, Choubey told police that he used to bifurcate the articles which were returned in the warehouse. Since the past two months, he was minutely observing the working process in the warehouse. In order to earn easy money, he decided to steal mobile phones from the warehouse.Choubey told police that since Amazon was a big firm, he thought no one would really care if some returned phones got misplaced from the warehouse.On August 24, he stole two smartphones and later sold them at Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 each to passersby in Badarpur area. On August 29, he again stole a mobile phone. Unfortunately, the entire act was caught on CCTV following which he was arrested, the senior officer said.