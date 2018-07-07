English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
22-Year-Old Bengaluru Student Makes it to Google AI With a Package of Rs 1.2 Crore
Aditya Paliwal was selected after Google conducted a global test for their research in Artificial Intelligence Technology in which more than 6,000 students participated.
(Representative image: AP)
Bengaluru: A 22-year-old student of Integrated MTech at the International Institute of Information and Technology, Bengaluru (IIITB), has made it to Google’s Artificial Intelligence Team with an impressive package of Rs 1.2 crore per annum.
Aditya Paliwal, who hails from Mumbai and is a student of integrated MTech course in the city’s college, told News18: “Google conducted a global test for their research in Artificial Intelligence Technology where more than 6,000 students participated and 50 were selected.”
Paliwal was also one of the finalists of ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) in 2017 and 2018 — a prestigious competition for computer language coding enthusiasts. This year, around 50,000 students from 111 countries and 3,098 universities across the globe participated in the event.
Talking about Google, the 22-year-old said he would join the research wing on July 16. “I was really happy when I got the offer from Google. I hope to learn new things during my tenure.”
Paliwal said the facilities provided to him in Bengaluru encouraged him to excel and supported his innovative ideas. He also expressed gratitude to his seniors.
Besides programming, Paliwal is fond of driving and follows sports such as soccer and cricket.
Also Watch
Aditya Paliwal, who hails from Mumbai and is a student of integrated MTech course in the city’s college, told News18: “Google conducted a global test for their research in Artificial Intelligence Technology where more than 6,000 students participated and 50 were selected.”
Paliwal was also one of the finalists of ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) in 2017 and 2018 — a prestigious competition for computer language coding enthusiasts. This year, around 50,000 students from 111 countries and 3,098 universities across the globe participated in the event.
Talking about Google, the 22-year-old said he would join the research wing on July 16. “I was really happy when I got the offer from Google. I hope to learn new things during my tenure.”
Paliwal said the facilities provided to him in Bengaluru encouraged him to excel and supported his innovative ideas. He also expressed gratitude to his seniors.
Besides programming, Paliwal is fond of driving and follows sports such as soccer and cricket.
Also Watch
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- MS Dhoni Turns 37, Celebrates Birthday With Family and Teammates
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter