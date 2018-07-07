22-Year-Old Bengaluru Student Makes it to Google AI With a Package of Rs 1.2 Crore

A 22-year-old student of Integrated MTech at the International Institute of Information and Technology, Bengaluru (IIITB), has made it to Google’s Artificial Intelligence Team with an impressive package of Rs 1.2 crore per annum.Aditya Paliwal, who hails from Mumbai and is a student of integrated MTech course in the city’s college, told News18: “Google conducted a global test for their research in Artificial Intelligence Technology where more than 6,000 students participated and 50 were selected.”Paliwal was also one of the finalists of ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) in 2017 and 2018 — a prestigious competition for computer language coding enthusiasts. This year, around 50,000 students from 111 countries and 3,098 universities across the globe participated in the event.Talking about Google, the 22-year-old said he would join the research wing on July 16. “I was really happy when I got the offer from Google. I hope to learn new things during my tenure.”Paliwal said the facilities provided to him in Bengaluru encouraged him to excel and supported his innovative ideas. He also expressed gratitude to his seniors.Besides programming, Paliwal is fond of driving and follows sports such as soccer and cricket.