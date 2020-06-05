INDIA

1-MIN READ

22-year-old Bihar Man Commits Suicide at AIIMS Delhi

Representative image.

Representative image.

The man has been identified as Bittu Kumar Tiwari committed suicide by hanging himself from the grill of a staircase on the second floor, the police said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 2:03 PM IST
A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at AIIMS here on Friday by hanging himself from the grill of a staircase, police said.

The man has been identified as Bittu Kumar Tiwari, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar, they said.

At 6.16 am police received information about the suicide in the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a senior police officer said.

Tiwari committed suicide by hanging himself from the grill of a staircase on the second floor, the police said.

"Tiwari was admitted to AIIMS on May 25 for treatment of blood clotting," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The reason behind his extreme step has not yet been ascertained.

Tiwari's mother and sister are already in the hospital. The body will be handed over to his family after the autopsy, the police said.


