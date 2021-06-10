22-year-old Dalit Man Lynched for Objecting to Removal of Ambedkar's Poster in Rajasthan

A Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths after a tiff over a poster with BR Ambedkar's photograph put up outside his house in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Wednesday.

On May 24, Anil Sihag and Rakesh Sihag tore the poster put up outside the house of Vinod Bamnia, 22, a Bhim Army member, they said.

After Bamnia and his family raised objections, locals intervened and the family members of the accused tendered an apology on their behalf on the same day, they added.

On June 5, the accused sought revenge for this by assaulting Bamnia with the help of four others. After the attack, the victim was admitted at a private hospital in Sri Ganganagar in a critical condition. He succumbed to injuries on June 7, police said.

The accused Anil Sihag and Rakesh Sihag were arrested along with their friends Saksham and Haidar Ali. Two others, involved in the attack, were absconding, police said, adding efforts were on to nab them.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here