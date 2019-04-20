22-year-old Delhi Student Mowed Down by Speeding DTC Bus

A 22-year-old student was crushed to death by a speeding DTC bus while he was crossing the road near Nizamuddin in south Delhi, police said Friday.Honey Meena, a resident of Madangir, was a student of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Arab Ki Sarai.The Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station received information regarding the accident that occurred on Thursday at around noon, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), said.The injured student was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.The bus was being driven rashly at a high speed by Naval Kishore Meena, a resident of Rajasthan, Biswal said, adding that the driver has been arrested.The deceased's father repairs furniture for a living while his younger brother is a student, police added