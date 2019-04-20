Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

22-year-old Delhi Student Mowed Down by Speeding DTC Bus

The injured student was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead. The deceased's father repairs furniture for a living while his younger brother is a student.

Updated:April 20, 2019, 8:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
22-year-old Delhi Student Mowed Down by Speeding DTC Bus
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 22-year-old student was crushed to death by a speeding DTC bus while he was crossing the road near Nizamuddin in south Delhi, police said Friday.

Honey Meena, a resident of Madangir, was a student of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Arab Ki Sarai.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station received information regarding the accident that occurred on Thursday at around noon, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), said.

The injured student was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

The bus was being driven rashly at a high speed by Naval Kishore Meena, a resident of Rajasthan, Biswal said, adding that the driver has been arrested.

The deceased's father repairs furniture for a living while his younger brother is a student, police added
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram