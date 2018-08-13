English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
22-Year-Old Delhi Woman Delivers Baby Inside PCR Van, Stable
When the staff noticed the woman was in acute pain, they helped deliver the girl child.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Police Control Room (PCR) van of the Delhi Police doubled up as a labour room recently when a woman delivered her baby in it en route to the hospital in north Delhi's Burari, police said on Monday.
On August 12, a PCR van stationed at Burari received a call about a woman in Satya Vihar, Burari. The staff comprising assistant sub-inspector Jitender and head constable Mahender rushed to the spot and found a 22-year-old woman in advanced labour pain.
The staff immediately shifted the woman to the PCR van and sped away for the hospital. On the way, they noticed that the 22-year-old was in acute pain and was close to delivering the baby, police said.
They soon informed another PCR van which had a woman constable. The staff then helped the woman deliver a girl child and admitted the two to the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital. The mother and baby are doing fine, deputy commissioner of police (PCR) SD Mishra said.
