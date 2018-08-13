22-Year-Old Delhi Woman Delivers Baby Inside PCR Van, Stable

The Police Control Room (PCR) van of the Delhi Police doubled up as a labour room recently when a woman delivered her baby in it en route to the hospital in north Delhi's Burari, police said on Monday.On August 12, a PCR van stationed at Burari received a call about a woman in Satya Vihar, Burari. The staff comprising assistant sub-inspector Jitender and head constable Mahender rushed to the spot and found a 22-year-old woman in advanced labour pain.The staff immediately shifted the woman to the PCR van and sped away for the hospital. On the way, they noticed that the 22-year-old was in acute pain and was close to delivering the baby, police said.They soon informed another PCR van which had a woman constable. The staff then helped the woman deliver a girl child and admitted the two to the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital. The mother and baby are doing fine, deputy commissioner of police (PCR) SD Mishra said.