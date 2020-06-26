22-Year-Old Dies by Suicide in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, Kin Blames PUBG Addiction

A 22-year-old man addicted to online game PUBG allegedly committed suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, some 700 kilometres from here, police said on Friday.

Nikhil Purushottam Pilewan was found hanging in his home in Pimpri Mukhtyar village in Ner tehsil on Thursday evening, an official said.

"Nikhil worked in a private firm in Pune and had come down to attempt his final year BA exams. He got stranded due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, and ended up playing PUBG for upto 16 hours daily," he informed.

"On Thursday, he killed himself when his parents and brother had gone to their farm. His elder brother has said Nikhil ended his life due to PUBG addiction," the official added.

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds is a multi-player survival combat game.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).