22-year-old Dies of Drug Overdose, Body Found in a Dump; Video of Wailing Mother Goes Viral

A video of a mother wailing for her 22-year-old deceased son, who died due to drug overdose in Kotkapura, has sent shock waves in Punjab.The incident took place in Kotkapura’s Prem Nagar area and the boy has been identified as Balwinder Singh, who belongs to the dalit community.The heart-wrenching video of the wailing mother holding her dead son in the middle of a garbage dump has gone viral on social media.The incident was filmed by Avtar Singh, a local resident who claimed that 80% of youth in Punjab are addicted of 'Chitta'- a concoction of drugs, synthetically produced by combining heroin and ecstasy, LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) as well as methamphetamines.Speaking to News18 SSP Kotakpura Nanak Singh said that the boy was suffering from black jaundice, which caused his death. Although, the video clearly shows that the young boy had a syringe in his hands at the time of his death, indicating the fact that he had injected himself right before his death."My son used to work at a sweet shop and would take drugs regularly. I had stopped him a couple of times but he would never listen to me. I have lost my son but I don’t want other mothers of Punjab to lose their sons too. Government should do something to eradicate drugs from Punjab," said the helpless mother Kashmir Kaur.The Congress’ election manifesto for Punjab Assembly Polls stated that drug supply, distribution and consumption will be eradicated in four weeks. Capt Amarinder Singh promised to the people of Punjab that the abuse of 'chitta' will be eliminated in four weeks.A similar case was also reported from Amritsar’s Chheharta, where two young boys were found dead at their house due to overdose of 'chitta'.​