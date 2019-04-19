English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
22-year-old Egineering Student 'Raped' and Burnt to Death, Then Hanged from Tree in Karnataka
The girl’s family has denied the suicide claim and have alleged that she was raped, burnt and then hanged. Her parents have also accused her boyfriend of committing the crime who has been arrested by the police.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Bengaluru: A 22-year-old engineering student, who was missing since April 13, was found hanging from a tree in a jungle on April 15 in Karnataka’s Raichur.
The police said that they have found a suicide note which says that she committed suicide because of depression. The deceased had left for college on Saturday morning around 11am, but never returned.
However, the girl’s family has denied the suicide claim and has alleged that she was raped, burnt and then hanged. Her parents have also accused her boyfriend of committing the crime who has been arrested by the police.
The incident has shaken the region and an online petition, started by a Dharwad native, has taken the internet by storm. The petition on change.org has gained 1.23 lakh signatures already. It says that the young student was brutally raped and burnt to death, then hanged.
The police have confirmed that her body was burnt. They are awaiting a post-mortem report to proceed with further investigation.
The police have confirmed that her body was burnt. They are awaiting a post-mortem report to proceed with further investigation.
However, the girl’s family has denied the suicide claim and has alleged that she was raped, burnt and then hanged. Her parents have also accused her boyfriend of committing the crime who has been arrested by the police.
The incident has shaken the region and an online petition, started by a Dharwad native, has taken the internet by storm. The petition on change.org has gained 1.23 lakh signatures already. It says that the young student was brutally raped and burnt to death, then hanged.
The police have confirmed that her body was burnt. They are awaiting a post-mortem report to proceed with further investigation.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
