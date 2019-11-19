Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

22-year-old from Himachal Pradesh Among 4 Army Men Killed in Buried Alive Under Avalanche in Siachen

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed their condolences.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
A file photo of Siachen Glacier. (Getty Images)

Shimla: A 22-year-old soldier from Solan in Himachal Pradesh was among the four Army personnel killed after being hit by an avalanche in the northern part of the Siachen Glacier, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A resident of Dochi village in Solan district, Manish got buried under the snow while patrolling in Siachen on Monday. Manish was posted in the Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army.

A group of eight persons, including six Army personnel, were struck by the avalanche at an altitude of 19,000 ft at around 3 pm on Monday. Only two Army personnel survived the avalanche.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed their condolences.

In his condolence message, the governor described Manish as a great patriot and soldier who sacrificed his life for the nation. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members.

The CM, while expressing his heartfelt condolence, said he salutes his courage and service to the nation.

