22-year-old in UP Kills Infant Son, Hangs Self Following Harassment Over Dowry

A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her 14-month-old son and then hanged herself at her home here after being harassed over dowry, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Dataganj Kotwali police station area on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

According to a complaint lodged by the father of the deceased, identified only as Fatima, her in-laws had been harassing her for dowry and on Sunday afternoon, they also beat her up, the SP said.

An FIR was lodged and the husband of the victim taken into custody, Chauhan said. Further investigations are underway, the SP added.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).