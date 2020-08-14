22-year-old Kerala Man Murders Teen Sister by Mixing Poison in Ice Cream; Arrested

A 22-year-old man was on Thursday arrested in Kasaragod for allegedly murdering his sister by mixing poison in her ice cream, police said on Thursday. They said he wanted to "live alone" and hence allegedly mixed poison in the ice cream which his sister and parents consumed on August 4 night.

Police said investigations revealed that the death of 16-year-old Ann Mary on August 5 at Balal in Kasaragod was a murder. "We have recorded the arrest of her brother Albin who confessed that he had mixed poison in her ice cream," they said.

Their father, Benny, was also admitted to the hospital on August 5 morning along with her after both of them complained of uneasiness. However, police said his mother was not hospitalised.