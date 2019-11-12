Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

22-year-old Kerala Man, Who Was Beaten up by Mob, Found Dead after 'Consuming' Poison

Shahir,22, was on his way home in a bike and was stopped midway by his friend's family on Sunday night following which he was roughed up for three hours .

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
22-year-old Kerala Man, Who Was Beaten up by Mob, Found Dead after 'Consuming' Poison
Representative image.

Malappuram: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man in Kerala was found dead after consuming poison following an incident of a mob attack. Shahir, 22, was pronounced dead in a private hospital in Kottakkal early on Tuesday.

Shahir was on his way home in a bike and was stopped midway by his friend's family on Sunday night following which he was roughed up for three hours and was only saved after his mother and younger brother Shibil came to his rescue.

Shahir’s family alleged that he was physically assaulted by the mob who also forcefully took his mobile phone.

Humiliated over the incident, it is alleged that Shahir consumed poison. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical state and put on ventilator.

Back in 2018, a 30-year-old tribal youth from Attappady was violently beaten to death by a gang of 15 men, who had accused the deceased of stealing eatables. A selfie taken by the men showing Madhu with his hands tied, before the death, went viral on social media and had sparked massive outrage. There was also a video of the men interrogating Madhu on the ‘wrongdoing’.

The Kerala High Court had registered a suo motu case. However, the case shows no signs of development as the state government decided to withdraw the special public prosecutor it had appointed demanded a higher fee.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram