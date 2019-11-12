22-year-old Kerala Man, Who Was Beaten up by Mob, Found Dead after 'Consuming' Poison

Malappuram: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man in Kerala was found dead after consuming poison following an incident of a mob attack. Shahir, 22, was pronounced dead in a private hospital in Kottakkal early on Tuesday.

Shahir was on his way home in a bike and was stopped midway by his friend's family on Sunday night following which he was roughed up for three hours and was only saved after his mother and younger brother Shibil came to his rescue.

Shahir’s family alleged that he was physically assaulted by the mob who also forcefully took his mobile phone.

Humiliated over the incident, it is alleged that Shahir consumed poison. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical state and put on ventilator.

Back in 2018, a 30-year-old tribal youth from Attappady was violently beaten to death by a gang of 15 men, who had accused the deceased of stealing eatables. A selfie taken by the men showing Madhu with his hands tied, before the death, went viral on social media and had sparked massive outrage. There was also a video of the men interrogating Madhu on the ‘wrongdoing’.

The Kerala High Court had registered a suo motu case. However, the case shows no signs of development as the state government decided to withdraw the special public prosecutor it had appointed demanded a higher fee.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.