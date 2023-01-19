22-year-old Man Gets Life Term for Abducting, Raping Minor

A special court in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Thursday sentenced a youth to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 15-year-old Dalit girl in 2020.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court - 1 Salim Badra also slapped the convict with a fine of Rs 55,000.

Hardeep Singh Sandhu, resident of Kundliya village, was convicted for abducting and raping the minor in May 2020, Public Prosecutor (PP) Rakesh Thakur said.

He said the survivor’s father lodged a complaint of abduction of his 15-year-old daughter against Hardeep Singh Sandhu alias Deep at Bundi Sadar police station under sections 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code on May 8, 2020.

Acting on the report, the police rescued the minor after around five days and on the basis of the survivor’s statement, added sections of the SC/ST Act, that dealing with rape and provisions of the POCSO Act in the case and arrested the accused, he said.

However, the accused was later granted bail, he added.

The police filed the charge sheet against the accused under sections 363, 366, 376 of the IPC, section of the POCSO Act and section of SC/ST Act in October 2020, the PP said.

Besides the statements of 14 witnesses recorded during the trial and 19 documents produced before the court, positive DNA test reports of both accused and the minor survivor turned decisive for the life term sentence awarded to the culprit, the PP said.

