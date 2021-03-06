22-year-old Man Jumps to Death After Killing Father and Grandfather in Mumbai

A 22-year-old man ended his life by jumping off a building in suburban Mulund on Saturday after allegedly killing his father and grandfather, a police official said. The incident occurred around 9.30 am, he said. “The man, Shardul Mangle, jumped off the sixth floor of the building after killing his father and grandfather. Police rushed to the spot on being alerted and found his body lying in front of the high-rise,” he said.

The bodies of his father and grandfather were recovered from their residence in that building, the official added. There were multiple stab injuries on the bodies of his father and grandfather, he said.

The bodies were sent to a civic-run hospital for post-mortem, he said. According to the official, police suspect that Shardul suffered from some psychological issues, which led to the incident. However, the exact motive behind it is yet to be ascertained. Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam and other senior officials visited the spot and a probe has been launched.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)