22-year-old Man Kills Father, Then Chops Body for Disposal in East Delhi
Aman, who runs a small cafe, told the police that his father used to scold him regularly and he killed him in a fit of rage.
Representational Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: A 22-year-old youth killed his father and chopped his body after a heated argument in the early hours of Wednesday in East Delhi, police said.
Aman, who runs a small cafe, was later arrested from Shahdara.
"Aman killed his father, Sandesh Aggarwal, 48, following an argument in Farsh Bazaar area of Shahdara," DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.
"He told the police that his father used to scold him regularly. He killed him in a fit of rage and then chopped his body for disposal," the DCP said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
