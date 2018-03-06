English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
22-year-old Man Rapes 77-year-old in Hyderabad, Then Attacks Her With an Axe
Representational Image.
Hyderabad: A 77-year-old woman was allegedly raped and attacked by a man at her residence in Mailardevpally area here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday and the accused has been identified as 22-year-old P Vamshi, a daily wage labourer, they said. According to police, the accused was going to his place in the nearby locality on Monday afternoon when he noticed the elderly woman alone in her house.
He then entered her house and sexually assaulted her. "Before fleeing from the spot, the accused hit the woman on her head with a stick and an axe, in which she suffered injuries. When her grandson returned home later, he rushed her to a nearby hospital with the help of local residents," Mailardevpally Police Station Inspector P Jagadeeshwar said.
The victim's family later lodged a complaint, he said adding that the accused was identified with the help of the footage obtained from the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.
"A case of rape and attempt to murder has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts are on to nab him," Jagadeeshwar said. The police official said that Vamshi had allegedly committed similar offences in the past. Investigation into the case is on.
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
Friday 02 February , 2018
