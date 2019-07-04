Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

22-Year-Old Man Seen Brandishing Sword and Threatening Shopkeepers in Delhi's Welcome

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media in which the man, identified as Salman, can be seen intimidating the shopkeepers with the sword and vandalising their shops located in a busy open market area, a senior police officer said.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was caught on camera brandishing a sword and threatening shopkeepers in northwest Delhi's Welcome, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, they said.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media in which the man, identified as Salman, can be seen intimidating the shopkeepers with the sword and vandalising their shops located in a busy open market area, a senior police officer said.

Salman is still on the run while his accomplice, Maroof, has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The two were under the influence of alcohol. However, the exact reason behind the act will be ascertained once he is nabbed, the officer said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an inquiry by a senior police officer has been ordered to check for any lapses, Thakur said.

The main accused, Salman, was earlier booked in four cases. He was arrested on May 8 this year in a case registered under the Arms Act at Welcome Police Station. He was released from jail in June, the DCP said.

He said further investigation is underway. ​

