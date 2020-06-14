22-year-old Migrant Worker from UP Looted, Stabbed to Death in Madhya Pradesh

A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, who was stuck in Madhya Pradesh due to the ongoing lockdown, was looted and stabbed to death, police said on Sunday.

Arbaz, 22, and his friend Nauman had gone to MP for some work and could not return due to the lockdown, according to their family members.

On Friday, the two were going to Satna from Rewa district on foot when they asked an auto driver for a ride. The autorickshaw driver allegedly looted and killed Arbaz, while Nauman managed to escape, the police said.