INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

22-year-old Migrant Worker from UP Looted, Stabbed to Death in Madhya Pradesh

Image for representation only.

Image for representation only.

Arbaz, 22, and his friend Nauman had gone to MP for some work and could not return due to the lockdown, according to their family members.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
Share this:

A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, who was stuck in Madhya Pradesh due to the ongoing lockdown, was looted and stabbed to death, police said on Sunday.

Arbaz, 22, and his friend Nauman had gone to MP for some work and could not return due to the lockdown, according to their family members.

On Friday, the two were going to Satna from Rewa district on foot when they asked an auto driver for a ride. The autorickshaw driver allegedly looted and killed Arbaz, while Nauman managed to escape, the police said.

Share this:
Next Story