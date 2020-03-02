22-year-old Rape Victim in UP's Fatehpur District Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances
The woman had accused a youth of her village of raping her on the pretext of marriage, the SHO, Khakheru, Anoop Singh said.
A representative image
Fatehpur: A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped, has died under mysterious circumstances at a village in Fatehpur district.
Station House Officer (SHO), Khakheru, Anoop Singh, said that the woman was living at her relative's house after she was raped six months ago.
"She had moved out of her village after being allegedly raped and was staying with her relatives. She died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday," the SHO said.
He said the police took custody of the woman's body when her family members were about to perform her last rites and have sent it for post-mortem.
