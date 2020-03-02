Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

22-year-old Rape Victim in UP's Fatehpur District Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

The woman had accused a youth of her village of raping her on the pretext of marriage, the SHO, Khakheru, Anoop Singh said.

IANS

Updated:March 2, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
22-year-old Rape Victim in UP's Fatehpur District Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances
A representative image

Fatehpur: A 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped, has died under mysterious circumstances at a village in Fatehpur district.

Station House Officer (SHO), Khakheru, Anoop Singh, said that the woman was living at her relative's house after she was raped six months ago.

"She had moved out of her village after being allegedly raped and was staying with her relatives. She died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday," the SHO said.

He said the police took custody of the woman's body when her family members were about to perform her last rites and have sent it for post-mortem.

The woman had accused a youth of her village of raping her on the pretext of marriage, the SHO said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram