22-year-old Soldier Killed as Protesters Throw Stones at Army Convoy in Kashmir's Anantnag

A 22-year-old soldier died after protesters threw stones at an army convoy passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an army spokesperson said on Friday.Rajendra Singh was hit by a stone on the head, the army said, and he succumbed to his injury at a hospital on Friday.The Jammu and Kashmir Police said they would register an FIR into the death shortly, and clarified that the Army had not filed a complaint so far.Giving more details about the incident, an Army spokesperson said Singh was part of a Quick Reaction Team that was providing security to a Border Roads Organisation convoy when it came under attack by stone-pelters around 6pm on Thursday.“He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to the injury,” the army said in a statement. It added that Singh hailed from village Badena in Pithoragarh, Uttrakhand, and had joined the Army in 2016. He is survived by his parents.