GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

22-year-old Soldier Killed as Protesters Throw Stones at Army Convoy in Kashmir's Anantnag

Rajendra Singh was hit by a stone on the head, the army said, and he succumbed to his injury at a hospital on Friday.

News18.com

Updated:October 26, 2018, 6:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
22-year-old Soldier Killed as Protesters Throw Stones at Army Convoy in Kashmir's Anantnag
Rajendra Singh had joined the Army in 2016.
Loading...
Srinagar: A 22-year-old soldier died after protesters threw stones at an army convoy passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an army spokesperson said on Friday.

Rajendra Singh was hit by a stone on the head, the army said, and he succumbed to his injury at a hospital on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said they would register an FIR into the death shortly, and clarified that the Army had not filed a complaint so far.

Giving more details about the incident, an Army spokesperson said Singh was part of a Quick Reaction Team that was providing security to a Border Roads Organisation convoy when it came under attack by stone-pelters around 6pm on Thursday.

“He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to the injury,” the army said in a statement. It added that Singh hailed from village Badena in Pithoragarh, Uttrakhand, and had joined the Army in 2016. He is survived by his parents.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...