English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
22-year-old Soldier Killed as Protesters Throw Stones at Army Convoy in Kashmir's Anantnag
Rajendra Singh was hit by a stone on the head, the army said, and he succumbed to his injury at a hospital on Friday.
Rajendra Singh had joined the Army in 2016.
Loading...
Srinagar: A 22-year-old soldier died after protesters threw stones at an army convoy passing through the Anantnag bypass tri-junction in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an army spokesperson said on Friday.
Rajendra Singh was hit by a stone on the head, the army said, and he succumbed to his injury at a hospital on Friday.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police said they would register an FIR into the death shortly, and clarified that the Army had not filed a complaint so far.
Giving more details about the incident, an Army spokesperson said Singh was part of a Quick Reaction Team that was providing security to a Border Roads Organisation convoy when it came under attack by stone-pelters around 6pm on Thursday.
“He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to the injury,” the army said in a statement. It added that Singh hailed from village Badena in Pithoragarh, Uttrakhand, and had joined the Army in 2016. He is survived by his parents.
Rajendra Singh was hit by a stone on the head, the army said, and he succumbed to his injury at a hospital on Friday.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police said they would register an FIR into the death shortly, and clarified that the Army had not filed a complaint so far.
Giving more details about the incident, an Army spokesperson said Singh was part of a Quick Reaction Team that was providing security to a Border Roads Organisation convoy when it came under attack by stone-pelters around 6pm on Thursday.
“He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to the injury,” the army said in a statement. It added that Singh hailed from village Badena in Pithoragarh, Uttrakhand, and had joined the Army in 2016. He is survived by his parents.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Highlights: As it Happened
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours Ahead of 2019 World Cup
- Romance Returns: Sushmita Sen Visits Taj Mahal with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...