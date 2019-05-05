22-year-old Stabbed to Death by Minor for Trying to Resolve Cricket Brawl in Delhi

A 22-year-old was stabbed to death by a juvenile in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri for intervening in a scuffle between the minor and his cousin.The victim, Akash Kumar, had gone to resolve a brawl between the accused and his cousin over a cricket match. But little did he know that the 16-year-old would return to the playground with a kitchen knife and stab him.Kumar was taken to the nearby hospital under critical condition, where he was under observation, but he ultimately died on Saturday.DCP (east) Jasmeet Singh said IPC Section 302 (murder) has been added to the FIR and appropriate legal action was being taken. The incident happened on April 22 when the two teenagers got into a fight over a petty issue. Kumar, who lived nearby, saw his cousin fight and went there to intervene and managed to resolve it, However, things did not go well accused who stabbed him multiple times, Time of India reported.The locals informed the police and a case was registered under IPC Section 324 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapon). The minor was sent to a correction home.