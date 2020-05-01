22-year-old Student Treating Covid-19 Patients Found Dead in Chennai's Kilpauk Medical College Hostel

Chennai: A 22-year-old medical student was found dead at the Kilpauk Medical College hostel, where she was involved in the treatment and care of a number of COVID-19 patients.

According to reports, R Prathiba, a house surgeon from Vellore, had informed her parents that she was under tremendous stress dealing with the situation. She had been on coronavirus patients’ duty since April 16 and was staying in the college’s hostel.

On Friday, she did not come out of her room and when they received no answer to knocks on her door, other residents of the hostel got suspicious and informed the warden.

Prathiba was found in an unconscious state in the room. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead. Police checked the body and sent it for post mortem to know the reason for the death.

She had last contacted her parents on Thursday night via WhatsApp. While police suspect it to be a suicide case, the exact cause will be revealed only after post mortem.

Doctors have also taken her swabs for COVID-19 testing. As reported in The Hindu, there were no external injuries on her body.

The body will be handed to the family if her samples test negative for COVID-19.

