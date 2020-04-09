Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

22-Year-Old Thrashed in Delhi After Being Accused of Conspiracy to Spread COVID-19

Mehboob Ali, a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, had gone to Bhopal for a Tablighi Jamaat conference, officials said. He was there for 45 days and returned to the national capital in a truck carrying vegetables.

PTI

Updated:April 9, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
22-Year-Old Thrashed in Delhi After Being Accused of Conspiracy to Spread COVID-19
Image for representation. (PTI)

A man who had returned to his village in Bawana in northwest Delhi after attending a Tablighi Jamaat conference in Bhopal was allegedly thrashed earlier this week after some people accused him of spreading COVID-19, police said.

Three people have been arrested for allegedly beating the 22-year-old, who is recovering from his injuries in a hospital, police officials said.

It was earlier erroneously reported that he had died after being thrashed.

Mehboob Ali, a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, had gone to Bhopal for a Tablighi Jamaat conference, officials said. He was there for 45 days and returned to the national capital in a truck carrying vegetables.

He got off at the Azadpur vegetable market on Sunday where a medical examination was conducted to check for symptoms of COVID-19. He left for his village after that. When he reached there, rumour spread that he had plans to spread COVID-19.

He was thrashed in the fields and later rushed to a hospital, a senior police official said.

The official added that Ali's condition is stable.

The Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin markaz has become a hotspot for coronavirus not only in the national capital but also across the country.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

