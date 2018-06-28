English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
22-year-old Woman Alleges Rape in Moving SUV in Ahmedabad, Seven Booked
The woman said that after the March incident she was intercepted by two girls and as many men wearing masks in Maninagar area who threatened to kill her boyfriend and circulate her video if she files a complaint of rape.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Ahmedabad: A 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was abducted and raped by two men in a moving SUV in Ahmedabad three months back and was molested again by the accused last night, police said on Thursday.
In her complaint lodged with Satellite police, the woman claimed that four unidentified persons wearing masks had abducted her from Nehrunagar area of the city in March this year, a police officer said.
The woman alleged that two of the four persons had raped her in the moving SUV and filmed the act to blackmail her, he said.
The woman stated that she was abducted again in the same SUV by three of the four accused last night from
Maninagar area and molested before she was allowed to go, the officer said quoting the complaint.
"As the earlier incident took place in jurisdiction of Satellite police, we have lodged an FIR here and clubbed both the incidents. No one has been arrested yet," said the officer.
The woman stated that she didn't lodge the FIR in the March incident fearing that the accused might circulate her
photos and videos.
"She has also alleged that one of the accused contacted her after the (March) incident and extorted Rs 3,700
and a gold ring from her by threatening to circulate her photos," the officer said.
The woman said that after the March incident she was intercepted by two girls and as many men wearing masks in
Maninagar area who threatened to kill her boyfriend and circulate her video if she files a complaint of rape.
Narrating Wednesday night's incident, the woman stated in the FIR that the three men had filmed the act of
'molestation'.
"Before setting her free, one of the the accused told the woman that they are doing all this at the behest of her
boyfriend," the officer said quoting the FIR.
Satellite police have booked seven persons, including two girls and the boyfriend of the woman, under different
sections of the IPC including abduction and rape.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
