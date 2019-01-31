English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
22-Year-Old Woman Attacked With Acid in Delhi For Not Withdrawing Rape Case Against Ex-boyfriend
A case under appropriate sections has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and the investigation was on, police added.
Representative Image of a crime scene.
New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman alleged she was attacked with acid in south Delhi on Thursday by two unidentified men, who threatened her to withdraw a rape case which she had filed against her ex-boyfriend, police said.
Police received information regarding the incident this morning following which they rushed to the spot and found the woman lying with burn injuries on her leg, a senior police officer said.
The police found an empty bottle of a toilet cleaner at the spot.
The victim was discharged from the hospital after treatment, police said.
The victim in her complaint stated that she was going for work when her scooter broke down at Sarvodaya School no 17 Dakshinpuri. Two men came on a motorcycle and threw acid on her, police said.
They threatened her to withdraw the case else they will again attack her.During initial investigation, it was revealed that the victim and one of the accused persons used to work together at a garment shop and were in a live-in relationship, police said.
Later, the woman refused to marry him following which, he might have taken this step, police said.
The victim had also filed a rape case against the accused at the Kalkaji police station, police said.
A case under appropriate sections has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and the investigation was on, police added.
