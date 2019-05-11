Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

22-year-old Woman Demanding Her Salary Dues Beaten to Death in Ghaziabad

When the victim fell unconscious, the accused also allegedly poured hot water on her face.

IANS

Updated:May 11, 2019, 7:51 AM IST
22-year-old Woman Demanding Her Salary Dues Beaten to Death in Ghaziabad
Representative image.
Ghaziabad: A 22-year-old woman was beaten to death by her former employer on Friday evening when she came to take her dues from him, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Suchitra Complex on Ambedkar road.

The woman was working at a refrigerator reparing centre but left the job sometime ago. On Friday, when she came to collect her remaining salary, the son of the centre's owner, Rohit Saxena, allegedly started beating her, the police said.

Thereafter, owner M.K. Saxena also joined his son and started thrashing her. Both were also allegedly using abusive language against the woman.

When the victim fell unconscious, the accused also allegedly poured hot water on her face.

Following an around 45-minute drama, an eye witness informed the police. The police officials took her to the MMG hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Jai Karan Singh, a police officer, said: "We have sent the body for post-mortem and waiting for the report."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
