Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

22-year-old Woman Dies after Falling off Mumbai Local Train

Charmi Prasad, a resident of Bhopar in Dombivali, fell down from a CSMT-bound fast train and was rushed to a hospital in Shastri Nagar after people saw her lying injured on the tracks.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 11:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
22-year-old Woman Dies after Falling off Mumbai Local Train
Representative image.

Thane: A 22-year-old woman on Monday fell from a suburban train between Dombivali and Kopar stations in Maharashtra's Thane district and died after being rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, police said.

The incident happened between kilometres 47/17 and 47/15 on Central Railway's suburban network in the morning, said Inspector Satish Pawar of Dombivali railway police.

"Charmi Prasad, a resident of Bhopar in Dombivali, fell down from a CSMT-bound fast train around 9:30am and was rushed to a hospital in Shastri Nagar after people saw her lying injured on the tracks. She succumbed to severe injuries. We have registered an accidental death case," Pawar added.

Pawar said the woman was travelling to Ghatkopar where she works in a private firm. Local railway police officials said the train must have been crowded as the incident happened during morning rush hour.

At least eight-10 people lose their lives daily on the Mumbai suburban network, among the densest in the world.

While many are killed while crossing tracks, a sizable number is of those who fall off crowded trains. A recent Right to Information reply revealed nearly 27,000 people have died in suburban train mishaps between January 2010 and September this year.

Incidentally, Central Railway, which runs 1,774 services daily, on Saturday revised its timetable, changing the timing of 42 local trains, and extending a few to Parel

terminus near Dadar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram