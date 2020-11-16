22-year-old Woman Gang-raped by Three Men During Engagement Party at Mumbai Hotel

A 22-year-old woman was gang-raped by three men, who invited her to a party, on November 8 at a hotel in Mumbai’s Andheri-Kurla road. The incident was reported when the victim registered a complaint with the police on Sunday.

In her complaint, the victim said that she and two other women were invited to the party and she was sexually assaulted by the three accused as everybody else left, the Mumbai Mirror reported.

The accused have been identified as Avinash Pangekar (28), Shishir (27) and Tejas (25). Last week, Pangekar, a resident of central Mumbai, had thrown his engagement the party, and invited the victim to the hotel.

At the party, the victim alleged that she was forced to drink alcohol by Pangekar. When the other two women left for the night, the men stayed back and gang-raped her. All the three accused are on the run.

The victim didn’t reveal her ordeal for days and finally narrated the incident to her family only on Saturday. She was then taken to the nearby police station to file her complaint.

The case is currently being handled by Sahar police station, where the hotel is located.

“The accused have fled but we will soon nab them. The victim has been sent to Cooper Hospital for medical tests and we are waiting for a report,” a police official from the Sahar station was quoted by the publication as sayinh.

A case has been registered under sections 376 (rape) and 34 (crime with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.