1-min read

22-year-old Woman Killed After Being Pinned Between Two BEST Buses in Mumbai

Amrin Saba Murtija Shaikh was passing between two BEST buses, one of which was stationary. One of the buses, while reversing, pinned her against the stationary one, grievously injuring her in the process.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2018, 8:09 AM IST
22-year-old Woman Killed After Being Pinned Between Two BEST Buses in Mumbai
Image for representation.
Mumbai: A 22-year-old woman was today killed after a BEST bus that was reversing pinned her against a stationary one at Kurla in central Mumbai.

"Amrin Saba Murtija Shaikh was passing between two BEST buses, one of which was stationary. One of the buses, while reversing, pinned her against the stationary one,
grievously injuring her in the process," a police official said.

Shaikh, a bank employee, was rushed to Bhabha hospital nearby but died during treatment, the official added.

The incident happened at around 9:30 am on Friday at a BEST bus depot close to Kurla railway station, the official informed.

A case had been registered and the driver of the bus that was reversing has been detained, he added.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
