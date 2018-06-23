English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
22-year-old Woman Killed After Being Pinned Between Two BEST Buses in Mumbai
Amrin Saba Murtija Shaikh was passing between two BEST buses, one of which was stationary. One of the buses, while reversing, pinned her against the stationary one, grievously injuring her in the process.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: A 22-year-old woman was today killed after a BEST bus that was reversing pinned her against a stationary one at Kurla in central Mumbai.
"Amrin Saba Murtija Shaikh was passing between two BEST buses, one of which was stationary. One of the buses, while reversing, pinned her against the stationary one,
grievously injuring her in the process," a police official said.
Shaikh, a bank employee, was rushed to Bhabha hospital nearby but died during treatment, the official added.
The incident happened at around 9:30 am on Friday at a BEST bus depot close to Kurla railway station, the official informed.
A case had been registered and the driver of the bus that was reversing has been detained, he added.
