GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

22-year-old Woman Raped by 2 Men in Delhi’s Anand Vihar on Pretext of Job

The victim, who has two children, told police that she came in contact with the property dealer some 15 months ago, the officer added.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2018, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
22-year-old Woman Raped by 2 Men in Delhi’s Anand Vihar on Pretext of Job
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a property dealer and his associate on the pretext of providing her a job in Anand Vihar area, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, they added.

In her complaint to police, the woman alleged that the property dealer called her to his associate's office in Anand Vihar on the day of Diwali on the pretext of giving her a job and the duo raped her, a senior police officer said.

The victim, who has two children, told police that she came in contact with the property dealer some 15 months ago, the officer added.

A case was registered against Govind Singh Bhati (55) and his associate Dharam Veer (58) and soon, they were arrested, he said
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...