22-year-old Woman Raped by 2 Men in Delhi’s Anand Vihar on Pretext of Job
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a property dealer and his associate on the pretext of providing her a job in Anand Vihar area, police said Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, they added.
In her complaint to police, the woman alleged that the property dealer called her to his associate's office in Anand Vihar on the day of Diwali on the pretext of giving her a job and the duo raped her, a senior police officer said.
A case was registered against Govind Singh Bhati (55) and his associate Dharam Veer (58) and soon, they were arrested, he said
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
