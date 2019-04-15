English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
22-year-old Woman Raped by Two Men in Front of Mother in UP
The incident happened Sunday when the victim along with her mother had gone to buy medicines in Kakroli police station area in Muzaffarnagar.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Muzaffarnagar: A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two youths in front of her mother in a sugarcane field in Kakrauli area of the district, police said.
The incident happened Sunday when the victim along with her mother had gone to buy medicines in Kakroli police station area here.
A case has been registered against the two accused, including Dilshad, and an unidentified person who were absconding, Station House Officer (SHO Jitender Kumar said, adding the victim has been sent for medical examination.
According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father his daughter was raped by the accused when she has gone with her mother to purchase medicines.
They forcefully took her to a nearby sugarcane field and raped her, he said.
