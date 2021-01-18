22-Year-Old's Body Found Outside UP Village, Police Suspect Murder After Rape

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped and killed in a village in Jaidpur area, police said on Monday. The woman was missing since Sunday morning and her body was found nearly half a kilometre outside the village in filed in the evening, Barabanki Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

The villagers are suspecting that she was killed after being raped, he added. The SP said the body has been sent for postmortem and the rape can be confirmed only after its report is received.

The body had injury marks on its neck, he said, adding the police are trying to solve the case.