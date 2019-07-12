22 Years Later, This Kenyan Politician Returns to India to Repay His Rs 200 Debt
According to a Facebook post by Richard Nyagaka Tongi, the Kenyan politician, he had a debt of Rs 200 from his time in Aurangabad. 22 years later, he flew all the way from Kenya to repay the outstanding amount.
Richard Nyagaka Tongi (L) with Kashinath Gawli (R). (Image: Facebook/ Hon. Richard Tong'i)
New Delhi: A Member of Parliament from Kenya, who had taken a loan of Rs 200 from a grocer in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city, came back 22 years later to repay his debt.
Richard Nyagaka Tongi, the MP from Nyaribari Chache constituency in Kenya, had studied at the Maulana Azad College between 1985 and 1989. During his stay, Tongi used to buy groceries from Kashinath Gawli’s grocery shop in Wankhedenagar locality each day.
According to a Facebook post by Tongi, he had a debt of Rs 200 from his time in Aurangabad. 22 years later, he flew all the way from Kenya to repay the outstanding amount.
"I had a debt from 22 years ago that I had not paid, they had given me food but I had not paid. So when I got married, I vowed to return to India and payback. Now, my heart is at peace," Tongi told reporters.
Tongi, now married, undertook the emotional journey to Aurangabad with his wife Michelle. He reminisces about his time in India and recalls how Gawli helped him get through a tough period in his life.
"As a student in Aurangabad, I was at my lowest point, when these people (Gawlis) helped me. Then I thought that someday, I will come back and (re)pay. I want to say thank you. This is so emotional for me," the Kenyan National said.
"God bless the old man (Gawli) and his children. They were wonderful to me. They wanted to take me to a hotel for a meal but I insisted that we should eat in their house," an excited Tongi added.
The Kenyan MP also visited the Maulana Azad College and interacted with the students. Before leaving for Kenya, Tongi also invited Gawli to visit his country soon.
